Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Northeast’s first human milk bank opens in Guwahati

Northeast’s first human milk bank opens in Guwahati

The bank, which is the 15th such unit in India, will be able to store milk for up to six years

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 14:48 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Human milk bank at Guwahati’s Satribari Christian Hospital. (HT photo)

The first human milk bank in the northeast was opened in Guwahati, Assam, on Wednesday.

Opened in Satribari Christian Hospital (SCH), the bank, which is the 15th such unit in India, will be able to store human milk for up to six years.

“Breast milk is the best food for newborn babies. To bring down cases of neonatal mortality and mortality below 5 years of age, exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, starting within the first hour of birth is recommended,” said Dr Devajit Sarma, paediatric and neonatal care specialist at SCH.

“In India, there are many cases of newborns not getting enough milk in the first few days as the mother could be sick, have some infectious disease or not produce enough milk. The human milk bank will be the best option for such babies,” he added.



In India, the practice of wet-nursing (breastfeeding by someone in the family or an acquaintance) exists. But doctors say such practice has drawbacks, for instance, the breastfeeding woman may have some infection that could then be transmitted to the baby.

“The best option for babies in such case is pasteurised donor milk, stored in a milk bank. In the milk bank, we will collect milk from lactating women who are willing to donate. It will then be pasteurised and stored in deep freeze. The milk can be stored from 6 months to 6 years,” said Dr Sarma.

“We have over 100 deliveries in our hospital per month and can collect milk from some of those mothers. We will also encourage other lactating mothers to donate to the bank. In coming days, we might even include some incentives for the donors,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China has given ‘5 differing explanations’ for troop build-up on LAC, says Jaishankar
Dec 09, 2020 14:49 IST
Farmers harden stance, say ‘if government is stubborn, so are we’
Dec 09, 2020 14:24 IST
West has policy to engage India in ‘anti-China games’, says Russia minister
Dec 09, 2020 13:50 IST
BJP leads Congress in Rajasthan panchayat polls, dubs it verdict on Gehlot govt
Dec 09, 2020 12:48 IST

latest news

Scooty owner in Odisha fined Rs 26000 for letting minor ride it, bike seized
Dec 09, 2020 15:06 IST
Winner of HerRising Award, looks to inspire girls in villages of J&K
Dec 09, 2020 15:02 IST
ASI to begin restoration of St Francis Xavier’s 400-year-old casket in Goa
Dec 09, 2020 14:59 IST
Haryana’s BJP-led govt’s three-day chintan shivir from Dec 15
Dec 09, 2020 14:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.