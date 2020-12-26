Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Northeastern states to play leading role in post-Covid India: Jitendra Singh

Northeastern states to play leading role in post-Covid India: Jitendra Singh

The Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) appreciated the Northeastern states for taking disciplined, timely and effective measures against the Covid-19 pandemic which have enabled even the impartial agencies to rate the states of the region among the best Covid managed states. 

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 22:01 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni, New Delhi

Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (I/C) Jitendra Singh interacts through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said Northeastern states are going to play a leading role in post-Covid India and the entire country will look up to the region for avenues of business entrepreneurship, start-up initiatives and livelihood opportunities.  

Singh also said that the Northeast has distinguished itself as a model for development and Covid management for the rest of the country. 

The Northeastern states are going to play a leading role in post-Covid India and the entire country will look up to the region for avenues of business entrepreneurship and start-up initiatives, he told reporters here.

The Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) appreciated the Northeastern states for taking disciplined, timely and effective measures against the Covid-19 pandemic which have enabled even the impartial agencies to rate the states of the region among the best Covid managed states.  



Ever since Narendra Modi took over as prime minister, it was his clear instructions that we have to raise the Northeastern states at par with the more developed states and regions of the country, he said.

Singh, who is on a two-day visit to the region, said in the last seven years, a structured institutionalisation of various sectors was possible because of the high priority given by the prime minister and the same reflected in the form of instant preparedness to meet the sudden challenge posed by the Covid pandemic.  

The pace of development has been on such a fast track that when the Modi government came to power in 2014, there were at least three Northeastern states which had never seen a train.

Today, there is a broad gauge rail track being built in all states and they are going to have its first train to Bangladesh, which will take off from Agartala in Tripura.  

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Choose politics of conviction over convenience’: Venkaiah Naidu
by HT Correspondent
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
by Rahul Singh | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Centre forms genomic surveillance consortium to check spread of new coronavirus variant
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Jind villagers provide food, shelter to Punjab farmers heading to Delhi
by Sunil Rahar

latest news

Man on death row in Bangladesh nabbed from Khanpur by Delhi Police
by Karn Pratap Singh
Northeastern states to play leading role in post-Covid India: Jitendra Singh
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Doctors’ different questioning style helps suicidal patients: Experts
by Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
32-year-old Kaithal farmer dies of heart attack at Tikri border protest site
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.