Northern Railway cancels some trains due to farmers’ agitation in Punjab

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 09:51 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

The trains will remain cancelled or partially cancelled, as per Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO) of the zone (PTI file photo. Representative image)

Keeping in view the farmers’ agitation in Punjab against agriculture bills, some trains operated by Northern Railway will remain cancelled or partially cancelled, as per Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO) of the zone.

The 04652 Amritsar-Jaynagar Express has been cancelled on September 25. Consequently, the 04651 Jaynagar-Amritsar Express will also remain cancelled on September 27.

The 02058/02057 New Delhi - Una Himachal special train journey commencing on September 25 will be short terminated at/short originate from Chandigarh.

The 02904 Amritsar-Mumbai Central Special train journey commencing on September 24, 25 and 26 will short originate from Ambala instead of journey commencing on September 25, 26 and 27.

During the recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament, the two Houses passed Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.A bill to amend the Essential Commodities Act was also passed.

