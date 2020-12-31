Sections
Northwest, central India may get brief respite from biting cold from January 1

Minimum temperatures over most parts of northwest and central India are likely to rise by 3-5 degrees for three days from January 1, 2021 according to an IMD bulletin.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 09:03 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational photo. (HT Photo)

Delhi’s minimum temperature recorded at 8.30am was 3.3 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal, on Thursday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) . According to IMD, there is likely to be relief from extreme cold briefly from Friday. IMD also recorded dense fog both at Palam and Safdarjung stations with visibility under 50 metres.

“Cold wave” to “severe cold wave” conditions are likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh in the next one day.

Also Read: Expect cold wave, fog in Delhi in the next four days: IMD



“Cold day” conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Madhya Pradesh during the next two days.



Dense to very dense fog is likely in some pockets is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday.

Ground frost is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Air quality in many parts of northwest India has deteriorated from “poor” on Wednesday to “very poor” on Thursday. Delhi’s air quality index on Thursday morning was 331.

Due to an approaching western disturbance, light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is likely over the Western Himalayan region and over the northwestern plains during January 2 to 5.

