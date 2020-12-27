Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Not a good sign for alliance politics: KC Tyagi on JD(U) MLAs joining BJP in Arunachal Pradesh

Not a good sign for alliance politics: KC Tyagi on JD(U) MLAs joining BJP in Arunachal Pradesh

Though Nitish Kumar downplayed the exit and said that they have gone their own way, KC Tyagi expressed his anguish and said this is not a good sign for alliance politics.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 18:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi expressed anguish over six party MLAs switching side to the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Sunday said the exit of six JD(U) MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh and their joining the BJP is not a good sign for alliance politics. Talem Taboh, Hayeng Mangfi, Jikke Tako, Dorjee Wangdi, Kharma, Dongru Siongju and Kanggong Taku — the six JD(U) MLAs of Arunachal Pradesh have recently switched to the BJP, leaving JD(U) with only one MLA in the state.

Though Nitish Kumar downplayed the exit and said that they have gone their own way, KC Tyagi expressed his anguish and said this is not a good sign for alliance politics. JD(U) is part of the NDA government in Centre and fought Bihar election in alliance with the BJP.

Meanwhile,Rajya Sabha member Ramchandra Prasad Singh, a close confidant of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was on Sunday chosen as the new president of JD(U). Kumar had proposed the name of Singh for the top post, which was then approved by other members during the party’s national executive meeting, a senior leader told PTI.

The chief minister, who was re-elected as the JD(U) president in 2019 for three years, relinquished the post in favour of Singh, its leader in Rajya Sabha.

Singh, a bureaucrat-turned-politician, was so far the general secretary of the regional party.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has ‘winning formula’: chief executive Pascal Soriot
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Not a good sign for alliance politics: JD(U) on Arunachal MLAs joining BJP
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘New GST rule doesn’t apply to MSMEs’: Ministry official
by Rajeev Jayaswal
1991’s reforms too took time to show results: Rajnath Singh
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Putin decides to receive coronavirus vaccine: Kremlin
by Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has ‘winning formula’: chief executive Pascal Soriot
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Salman Khan turns 55: Katrina Kaif calls him ‘great human being’
by HT Entertainment Desk
Sunderland’s game at Accrington postponed due to Covid-19
by Reuters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.