‘Not a political fight’: Sanjay Raut hits back at Rajya Sabha MPs for criticising Maharashtra’s handling of Covid-19

New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday hit out at ‘some Rajya Sabha MPs’ who he said had criticised the Maharashtra government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak .

Speaking in Rajya Sabha on day four of Parliament’s ongoing monsoon session, he pointed to the number of recoveries in the state. He also remarked that even the World Health Organisation (WHO) has praised efforts of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for bringing the situation in Dharavi under control.

“My mother and brother are infected with Covid-19. Many people in Maharashtra are recovering also. Today, the situation in Dharavi is under control. WHO has appreciated efforts of BMC. I want to state these facts as some members here were criticising Maharashtra government yesterday,” Raut said in the Upper House.

“I want to ask the members how did so many people recover? Kya log bhabhi ji ke papad kha karke theek ho gaye? This isn’t a political fight but a fight to save the lives of people,” Raut further said.

The bhabhi ji ke papad jibe was in reference to union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal ‘s endorsement of ‘Bhabhiji Papad,’ which, he had said, would help create antibodies to combat the deadly virus. However, days later, the minister himself tested positive for Covid-19.

Maharashtra has been the worst-affected state in the country since the early days of the pandemic. As of Wednesday, the state’s Covid-19 tally stood at over 1.12 million, of which nearly eight lakh people have recovered.

With a record spike of 97,894 in the last 24 hours, India has thus far recorded a total of over 5.1 million cases of coronavirus.