Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘Not a protest site’: Prakash Javadekar slams Rahul Gandhi for walking out of Parliamentary defence committee meet

‘Not a protest site’: Prakash Javadekar slams Rahul Gandhi for walking out of Parliamentary defence committee meet

On Wednesday, Gandhi and his colleagues had walked out of the meet after not being allowed to speak during a discussion on the armed forces’ uniforms and ranks.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 14:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/PTI)

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for walking out of a meeting of the Parliamentary standing committee on defence, saying that Gandhi himself remains absent and then blames the government and walks out of meeting in protest. Javadekar further said standing committee “isn’t a protest site.”

Also Read | Discussion on uniforms and ranks: Rahul Gandhi walks out of House panel meeting

“Rahul Gandhi attended 2 of 14 meetings of Parliamentary standing committee on defence in the last year and a half. He’s himself absent and then blames government and all procedures and walks out of meeting in protest. Standing committee isn’t a protest site,” news agency ANI quoted Javadekar as saying on Thursday, a day after Gandhi walked out of the committee’s meet.

“Being absent, not discussing their desired agenda of discussion and then making insinuations of non-discussion of important issues is an insult to all parliamentary procedures and constitutional institutions. We condemn this attitude,” Javadekar further said.

 



On Wednesday, Gandhi, along with his colleagues, had walked out of the meet after not being allowed to speak during a discussion on the armed forces’ uniforms and ranks. According to people aware of the developments, the former Congress president had opined that such matters were best left for the forces themselves to discuss and suggested that the panel focus on “more substantive issues.” On this, people said, Gandhi was told by the committee chief, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Jual Oram, to stick to the agenda of the day, which was “an introduction to the rank, structure of the defence forces including their uniforms, stars and badges, and review of working of cantonment boards.”

Chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, army vice chief Lieutenant General Satinder Kumar Saini and defence secretary Ajay Kumar were present in the meeting.

The issue of Gandhi “not attending” the defence committee’s meetings was also raked up by the BJP earlier this year over his repeated criticism of the government, especially prime minister Narendra Modi, for its handling of the ongoing tensions with China in eastern Ladakh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Protest a constitutional right but...’: SC observation on farmers’ stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Rafale’s deep-strike cruise missile gets an upgrade for targets in mountains
by Shishir Gupta
SC dismisses UP govt plea challenging release of Kafeel Khan
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Govt clears the confusion on PUBG Mobile’s India launch

latest news

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai gets Pakistani copy, writer ‘cringed’ at performances
by HT Entertainment Desk
Doggo gets baffled after human’s treat prank, video is too cute to handle. Watch
by Srimoyee Chowdhury
GoI’s order of central deputation for 3 IPS officers of Bengal despite state’s objection is colourable exercise of power: Mamata
Can farm laws be put on hold for the time being, asks CJI | 10 points
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.