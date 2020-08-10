Sections
Home / India News / Not after any post, welcome Congress leadership’s assurance, says Sachin Pilot

Not after any post, welcome Congress leadership’s assurance, says Sachin Pilot

After he appeared to have agreed to a truce following a meeting with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Pilot spoke to the media at night and he said he thought certain issues had to be raised for the benefit of the party.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 01:02 IST

By HTC and Agencies, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Stressing that he was not after any post, Sachin Pilot said it was the party that allotted a position and could take it back as well. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said on Monday he chose to maintain the “dignity of the discourse” on the political situation in Rajasthan even as he was surprised by personal attacks on a few occasions.

“While a lot of unparliamentarily words were used, I have chosen to maintain the dignity of the discourse,” Pilot told HT.

“We raised issues of principles before Congress leadership and welcome their assurance of time-bound redressal of our grievances,” Pilot said.



Stressing that he was not after any post, Pilot said it was the party that allotted a position and could take it back as well.

Pilot also spoke on the Congress’s decision to form a three-member panel to resolve issues raised by the rebels. “(Congress president) Sonia Gandhi Ji heard all our concerns and the governance issues that we raised. Formation of the three-member committee by the Congress President is a welcome step. I think all the issues will be resolved,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader said a formula for Pilot’s return was being worked out, according to news agency PTI.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said “the political crisis in Rajasthan Congress stands resolved amicably by the intervention of none other than Rahul Gandhi himself”.

“This is reflective of steadfast unity in Congress party and the commitment of Congress legislators to never fall prey to BJP’s evil designs to defeat democracy,” he told PTI.

However, Congress leaders ruled out that Ashok Gehlot will be replaced as Rajasthan chief minister or Pilot will be reinstated as the party’s Rajasthan chief, a post which was filled immediately after the Congress sacked Pilot following his open revolt against Gehlot last month.

A section of Congress of said Rahul Gandhi will decide Pilot’s role in the organisation.

