Not all states on board plan to start trains

The resumption of train services is needed to give a push to economic activities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, while maintaining that only a limited number of trains would be allowed for now.

His remarks came on the day a few states expressed reservations over passenger trains being restarted even as railway officials said they are ready to resume the services almost two months after they were stopped to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

At a video conference with Modi, Telangana and Tamil Nadu chief ministers objected to the Centre’s decision to run special trains connecting New Delhi to 15 destinations.

“(Telangana) chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has urged Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi not to revive the passenger train services, which were stopped as part of preventive measures to contain spread of coronavirus...,” an official release in Hyderabad said.

Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami was against the move. “As the positive cases in Chennai are showing an increasing trend, don’t permit train services up to 31.5.2020, in my state,” he told Modi, according to an official release. He also requested the PM not to resume air services till May-end.

“Referring to the resumption of train services, the Prime Minister said, this is needed to rev up the economic activity...,” a statement from his office said after the meeting.

It added that the “Prime Minister said only a limited number of trains would ply” and that all routes “will not be resumed”.

Railway officials, for their part, said they are ready to resume the services following the release of federal guidelines, which make masks mandatory for all those boarding the trains and also lay stress on social distancing both at stations and inside trains.

“All necessary precautions will be taken. Mumbai Central station (one of the stations where services will resume) has been sanitized. There will be no linen or food served on board. The trains will also operate will bear minimal staff,” said Ravinder Bhakar, the chief public relations officer of the Western Railway.

Authorities will also ensure screening of passengers at the entrance. According to the central guidelines, only those showing no symptoms of Covid-19 will be allowed to travel.

At the Howrah station, preparations are on in full swing. “We are making adequate arrangements so that both outgoing and inbound passengers do not face any difficulties and the entire process is hassle-free. Adequate security personnel and railway staff will be deployed at the platforms to help the passengers,” said I Khan, the divisional railway manager of Howrah.

Doctors will be present at the station to screen passengers for symptoms. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) will be deployed to maintain social distancing.

“We will arrange buses so that the incoming passengers can reach the district headquarters from Howrah station. Each bus will carry 20 passengers to maintain social distancing. So the number of buses required will depend on the passengers that are coming,” West Bengal transport minister Suvendu Adhikari said.

Rajesh Kumar, the chief public relations officer of the East Central Railway (ECR), said the officials are “strictly adhering to those guidelines” issued by the Centre.

The Thiruvananthapuram division of the Southern Railways said it is ready to resume passenger services.

“Our first priority is to check a possible spread (of the coronavirus) and we will do everything possible for this. After every trip, we will disinfect the entire train before the next run,” said VC Sudeesh, senior divisional commercial manager..

