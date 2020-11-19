Sections
Not carrying out strikes in PoK, reports fake, says Army

Not carrying out strikes in PoK, reports fake, says Army

“Reports of Indian Army’s action in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) across the Line of Control are fake,” Indian Army Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Paramjit Singh said.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 21:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian Army’s DGMO has clarified that Army is not carrying out strikes in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

The Indian Army on Thursday refuted reports of carrying out strikes on suspected terror launchpads inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir soon after reports claiming such operations surfaced. “Reports of Indian Army’s action in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) across the Line of Control are fake,” Indian Army Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Paramjit Singh said.

Security forces on Thursday gunned down four terrorists in an encounter on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Nagrota in Jammu.

The reports came just a week after five security personnel and four civilians were killed in Pakistani aggression at several locations — Uri, Nowgam, Keran and Gurez sectors in North Kashmir — across the Line of Control.

Indian Army retaliated strongly and caused substantial damage to several launch pads.



The reports that the Army is carrying out strikes in PoK come in this backdrop amid claims that Pakistani military is pushing mximum number of terrorists to India before the onset of winters.

According to official data, 21 innocent civilians have lost their lives in Pakistani firing compared to 18 in the whole of 2019. This year eight infiltration bids were foiled and 14 terrorists have been neutralised along the LoC, according to official data.

(With agency inputs)

