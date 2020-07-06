‘Not correct to sack workers when industrial activities have begun’: Thackeray

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said the issue needs to be discussed with industrialists as the state government is putting in a lot of effort to solve the difficulties that industrial units are facing. (PTI PHOTO.)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said various industries sacking workers at a time when the state government has permitted resumption of industrial activities in the state was not correct.

“Today, we have jobs available, but there are no workers. Though this is the factual position, I noticed a strange scenario yesterday. Several industries have started slashing salaries of workers or are sacking them,” he said.

The chief minister said that migrant workers, who had returned to their home states due to the nationwide lockdown, had started coming back to Maharashtra gradually after the state government allowed resumption of business activities.

“The sons of the soil or the migrant workers, who had not returned to their states and were reporting at workplaces, are being sacked. This is not right,” Thackeray said.

He said the issue needs to be discussed with industrialists as the state government is putting in a lot of effort to solve the difficulties that industrial units are facing.

The chief minister on Monday also launched the state government’s MahaJobs portal—an online platform that aims to make job opportunities available to the “sons of the soil” or domiciled people.

The MahaJobs portal is the need of the hour, Thackeray said, adding that the system works in a transparent manner.

The chief minister also directed the authorities to take regular stock of how useful the portal turns out in terms of how many of the applicants actually get jobs using the online platform. The portal will be run by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

State Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Skill Development Minister Nawab Malik and Minister of State for Industries Aditi Tatkare also attended the launch of the portal held via video conferencing.

According to the Industries Minister, there are 17 sectors for which job seekers can apply through the portal, including engineering, logistics, textiles and pharmaceuticals.