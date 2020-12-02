Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘Not easy to shift Film City from Mumbai’: Sanjay Raut on Yogi Adityanath’s visit

‘Not easy to shift Film City from Mumbai’: Sanjay Raut on Yogi Adityanath’s visit

Raut was talking to reporters amid Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ongoing two-day visit to Mumbai where he is meeting film personalities and industrialists.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 13:16 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Mumbai

Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut interacts with media at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said it is not easy to shift Mumbai’s Film City elsewhere even though attempts have been made for it.

Raut was talking to reporters amid Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ongoing two-day visit to Mumbai where he is meeting film personalities and industrialists.

Adityanath had earlier unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city and rolled out an open offer to film fraternity to come to Uttar Pradesh.

The UP government earlier approved a proposal for setting up a film city in Sector 21 along the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Buddh Nagar.



“What is the status of Noida film city now? Can you create Mumbai’s Film Cityin Lucknow and Patna?” Raut asked.

“Earlier, attempts were made. It is difficult to replicate Mumbai’s film industry elsewhere. Mumbai has a glorious film history and past,” the Shiv Sena’s chief spokesperson said.

Raut noted that South and Bengal also have huge film industries. Southern superstars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi have worked in Hindi movies also.

“Is Yogiji going to those states or only targeting Mumbai?” the Rajya Sabha member asked.

“Speak of unemployment, falling GDP and the economy, instead of Shiv Sena’s Hindutva,” he said, referring to BJP’s claim that the Shiv Sena has given up its core ideology.

Raut alsosaid the central government should take steps to resolve the farmers’ protest against the new farm laws going on at the Delhi borders since last week.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

UK clears Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, to be available next week
Dec 02, 2020 13:11 IST
Chinese defence minister’s visit to Nepal, Pakistan made with eye on India, say experts
Dec 02, 2020 13:19 IST
‘Community service’ in Gujarat for not wearing masks, rules high court
Dec 02, 2020 13:18 IST
LIVE: Odisha government caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs at Rs 400
Dec 02, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Private schools in Karnataka on the verge of closure due to non-payment of fees: Association
Dec 02, 2020 13:16 IST
Not easy to shift Film City from Mumbai: Sanjay Raut on Adityanath’s visit
Dec 02, 2020 13:16 IST
‘Community service’ in Gujarat for not wearing masks, rules high court
Dec 02, 2020 13:18 IST
APSC AE admit card 2020 released at apsc.nic.in, here’s direct link
Dec 02, 2020 13:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.