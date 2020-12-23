‘Not even fully Jammu based’: Omar Abdullah jibes BJP after DDC election results

Sections
According to latest set of results, People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), led by the National Conference, bagged 112 seats in the first-ever elections to the 288 DDCs.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 16:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah addresses party workers after the results of DDC election, in Srinagar on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday took a swipe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the results of District Development Council (DDC) election poured in. Abdullah said the numbers show that the BJP is not even “fully Jammu based” party.

“I congratulate them (BJP) for their 3 seats (in Kashmir) but what about our 35 seats in Jammu. Admit that we’ve pan J&K presence. BJP keeps calling us Kashmir based party. If we are Kashmir based with 35 seats in Jammu, then they are not even fully Jammu based,” news agency ANI quoted Abdullah as saying.

According to latest set of results, People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), led by the National Conference, bagged 112 seats in the first-ever elections to the 288 DDCs while BJP emerged as the single-largest party winning 75 seats. The counting of votes is still underway.

Out of 140 seats in Jammu region’s 10 districts, the BJP has won 71 that include eight in Doda, 11 in Jammu, 13 in Kathua, three in Kishtwar, two in Rajouri, three in Ramban, seven in Reasi, 13 in Samba and 11 in Udhampur district.



The National Conference, meanwhile, has won 25 seats - one in Doda, one in Jammu’s Dansal, six in Kishtwar, two in Poonch, five in Rajouri, six in Ramban, three in Reasi and one in Samba district.

In a tweet earlier in the day, Abdullah had said, “It’s amusing to see the desperation of the BJP propaganda wallas. Yesterday it was about 3 seats in the valley & today it’s about being the single largest party. They aren’t even embarrassed about making comparisons with @jknc which contested far fewer seats due to an alliance.”

The PAGD comprises of seven parties - National Conference (NC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen Shah’s Jammu and Kashmir People Democratic Front (PDF), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Javid Mustafa’s Jammu and Kashmir People Movement (JKPM), Sajjad Lone’s Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC) and Muzaffar Shah’s Awami National Conference.

While NC leader Farooq Abdullah was chosen as president of the PAGD, Mehbooba Mufti was picked to play the role of the vice-president.

The polling was held over eight phases beginning November 28 and ending on December 19.

