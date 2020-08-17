‘Not expelled, going to resign’, says JD(U) leader Shyam Rajak; confirms he is going back to RJD

Sections
Rajak had been unhappy with the JD(U) leadership for not being given much prominence as a minister.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 11:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shyam Rajak was sacked as Bihar Industries minister by chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Janata Dal (United) leader Shyam Rajak, who was sacked as industries minister in Bihar and removed from the party, on Monday said that he has not been expelled.

“I have not been expelled, I am going to give my resignation to the Speaker. I cannot stay where social justice is being stripped,” Rajak told reporters.

“Around 99% of people in Janata Dal (United) party are upset from Bihar CM Nitish Kumar but are unable to form a decision. I don’t know about others but I am joining Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD),” he further said.

The action against Rajak was taken by chief minister Nitish Kumar for his “anti-party activities” - reports had surfaced that he was going to move back to the RJD.



“Shyam Rajak’s recent actions were nothing less than an act of indiscipline. He was involved in anti-party activities. So the party decided to take this action against him. Nobody is above the party. I welcome the party’s decision of expelling him,” JD(U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan had said on Sunday.

People aware of the development said that the dismissal of Rajak from the state cabinet and expulsion from the JD(U) was done more as a face saving exercise by Kumar, knowing full well that Rajak could have earned some political points by resigning from ministership.

Rajak had been unhappy with the JD(U) leadership, said people aware of development, for not being given much prominence as a minister.

He had switched to the JD(U) in 2009 after leaving the RJD and had won from the Phulwari seat as a JD(U) nominee in the 2010 election.

Elections in Bihar are due in October-November and the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29. The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to coronavirus pandemic and has sought suggestions from political parties.

