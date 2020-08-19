Sections
Home / India News / Not right for me to comment on SC’s verdict: Sanjay Raut on Sushant Singh Rajput case

Not right for me to comment on SC’s verdict: Sanjay Raut on Sushant Singh Rajput case

Notably, holding that the FIR registered in Bihar’s Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to investigate the case.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 14:42 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Shivani Kumar, Mumbai Maharashtra

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that it is “not right” for him to make any political comment on Supreme Court’s latest order in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

“Supreme Court has given its verdict, it is not right to make political comments. Our state’s justice system has always been one of the best in the country, no one is above law here and to provide justice to all has been the norm,” Raut said while speaking to ANI.

“Those in the government who know the law, the Mumbai Police Commissioner or our Advocate General can talk about it, it is not fit for me to comment on the verdict of Supreme Court,” he added.

Notably, holding that the FIR registered in Bihar’s Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to investigate the case.



The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor’s death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government’s recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput’s father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two held in separate cases of rape of minor in Tripura
Aug 19, 2020 14:39 IST
Not right for me to comment on SC’s verdict: Sanjay Raut on Sushant Singh Rajput case
Aug 19, 2020 14:42 IST
As Covid-19 care centres gradually close, Mumbai’s civic body to transfer medical equipment
Aug 19, 2020 14:33 IST
Swara Bhasker says she has ‘lost a lot of work’ because of her opinions
Aug 19, 2020 14:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.