‘Not hard for govt to fight China’, Shiv Sena taunts Centre over border standoff

Amid India’s standoff with China in Ladakh, the Shiv Sena attacked the Centre on Thursday over its stand on national security and taunted that it should not be difficult for the government, which can fight political opponents through cyber attack, to take on China.

Referring to the 80,000 fake social media accounts that were created in June to discredit the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government in the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, an editorial in the Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana, said, “It is not hard for a government that can launch a cyber attack on political opponents in the country to fight China. Despite creating 80,000 fake accounts, ultimately they had to taste defeat but we will have to win in Ladakh and in Kashmir valley.”

In a veiled jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the editorial said, “Why is the one who used to issue threats to Pakistan not ready to even name China? Why is China not taught a lesson like they claimed to have taught Pakistan?”

The editorial went on to say that focusing on China has given Pakistan a free run to infiltrate into Kashmir that has led to skirmishes where our soldiers are being martyred. “By conducting surgical strikes elections were won but we were not able to break the spine of Pakistan. The earlier we accept this truth it will be better for our national security,” it said.

The Sena mouthpiece also backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s attacks on Modi earlier this week. It said, “Rahul Gandhi has said that Chinese troops will withdraw in 15 minutes (had his government been in power). Prime Minister Modi must speak to him (Rahul Gandhi) on what plan he has to ensure this. After all, this is a matter of national security.”

Backing Gandhi’s statement to push back Chinese troops behind the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, the editorial said, “Those who think what Rahul Gandhi said was ‘rubbish’ must examine the statements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Who had made statements of bringing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir into India and who had promised ‘ghar wapsi’ of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley?”