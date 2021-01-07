Not interested in govt’s feats, farmers’ group snubs BJP MLA in UP’s Khatauli

A group of farmers disrupted the speech of BJP MLA Vikram Saini at a kisan mela (farmers’ fair) at Khatauli town of Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday (Representational image/HT PHOTO)

A group of farmers disrupted the speech of BJP MLA Vikram Saini while he was enumerating the feats and the schemes of the government at a kisan mela (farmers’ fair) at Khatauli town of Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday and told him bluntly that they were not interested in the achievements of the BJP government,claimed Bharatiya Kisan Union’s (BKU) former Muzaffarnagar district president Raju Ahlawat.

He claimed that he came to know about the incident from a number of farmers who attended the fair. “We have come here to listen to things about farmers and not the achievements,” said the group of farmers according to Ahlawat. Later, the group of farmers was pacified by administrative and agriculture officials present there, he claimed.

Saini, the legislator from Khatauli assembly seat who was the chief guest at the event, however, claimed that nobody opposed him. He further claimed that there were only two farmers who raised the issues related to their bank loans and power bills. A number of farmers attended the kisan mela.

The MLA said he spoke about the issues which were related to farmers and mainly focused on how farmers could double their income by adopting modern technology in farming.

“I am simply an MLA of the party and therefore can’t say much about farm laws. Top party leaders understand these issues better,” he added.

Ahlawat described the new farm laws as a “death warrant for farmers” and said that the anger against BJP leaders was growing in the entire western UP.

“The controversial farm laws have united farmers and they are fighting together to oppose them,” said Ahlawat.

Jagdish Singh, pradhan of Chabaria village in Meerut district, also endorsed Ahlawat’s claim that anger among the farmers was growing. On the other hand, MLA Saini claimed that farmers of the region were happy with the BJP.