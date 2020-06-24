Not just defence modernisation, India needs to step up economic development

There are no permanent friends or enemies in international relations, only self-interest determines the scope of relationships. History is witness to numerous instances when countries ignored this dictum and were shocked beyond belief to find their best friends betraying their trust to further their own self-interest. It is China today but there was another country yesterday. This is how it goes. It is not a surprise that they betrayed, the surprise is that they were trusted. So every country should keep their eyes and ears open, remain vigilant, watch closely actions of others, look at their-self interest, assess their own actions and policies as perceived by others and then determine the depth or otherwise of a relationship.

The annexation of Tibet, asylum to Dalai Lama, establishment of Tibet’s government-in-exile in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, then the 1962 war and consequential loss of India’s territory are still fresh in our nation’s mind . Further, China has been periodically raising disputes along the Line of Actual Control, which still remains largely unmarked, leading to several skirmishes in the past. Only three years back, the Doklam stand-off lasted for more than 70 days and a lot of energy, time and effort was expended by the Indian side to bring the issue to a close

China has been consistently opposing India’s entry in the Nuclear Suppliers Group, tried to raise the Kashmir issue repeatedly at the UN and openly helped Pakistan block the UN Security Council from classifying terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar for as long as it could. Not only that , construction of road in Aksai Chin area, which passes through Pakistan occupied Kashmir, was carried out despite strong opposition by India.

In today’s world , no two nuclear-armed countries can afford to go to war with each other. That is a given. In this scenario, protecting the national boundaries from encroachment by others is the most pragmatic approach. Certainly this requires constant vigil at the border, proper force deployment and round-the-clock intelligence gathering through the year.

As for the present stand off, the orders given by the Prime Minister to our armed forces to take all necessary steps to ensure that Chinese forces do not cross the Line of Actual Control at any cost is a step in the right direction. Freedom of action to achieve a defined goal is the key to success in any kind of situation, particularly when it comes to protecting our national boundaries. That being done, now it is up to the leadership of the armed forces to ensure that our boundaries are protected at all costs come what may. Political authorisation is there, now the action to implement the decision lies with them. Naturally during such times the entire country stands by our brave forces who are second to none.

The world’s history has only one lesson to offer. That there is no place for the weak in history, they have to perish. Only those who are prepared for all eventualities survive, and those who depend on the benevolence and goodwill of others will perish. This is how human civilization has behaved during the past nearly three thousand years of recorded history, and it is not going to change its character any sooner. To ensure that our country is not made to suffer any embarrassing situations, we have to prepare ourselves to such a level that others do not even dare to think about such mischievous acts. That will not only require building a stronger, modern, better equipped and commensurate armed force but also to transform our country into an economic powerhouse, a prosperous and poverty-free country. Our people certainly deserve it more than others.

(VS Pandey is a former IAS officer. He retired as secretary, department of fertilisers in the Government of India)