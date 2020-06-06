Sections
Not more than 20 people, no prasad: Punjab’s guideline for religious places in Unlock 1

Religious places will reopen along with shopping malls, hotels and restaurants across the state during the phase aimed at lifting restrictions imposed to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 15:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Punjab Police personnel on patrol outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, India on Friday June 5, 2020. (Photo: Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

Places of worship will open only between 5am and 8pm and not more than 20 people will be allowed to pray at a time, the Punjab government said in its fresh guidelines released on Saturday as part of the Unlock 1 phase from Monday, June 8.

Religious places will reopen along with shopping malls, hotels and restaurants across the state during the phase aimed at lifting restrictions imposed to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The maximum number of people shall not exceed by 20 at the time of worship with due care for social distancing and the worship time should be staggered in smaller groups, the state government order said.

According to the order, the management of these places shall make adequate arrangements to ensure hand hygiene, social distancing and wearing of masks.



“There shall be no distribution of prasad, food and serving of food langar,” it added.

Any violation of these guidelines and lockdown measures shall be punishable under sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, as well as under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The order reiterated that the state government’s guidelines and the standard operating procedures of the Union health ministry will not be diluted and will be strictly followed by the institutions.

“The district authorities may, however, impose additional restrictions, as deemed necessary, based on their assessment of the local situation,” it said.

In line with the Centre’s guidelines, the state government has not allowed cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places to open till June 30.

Schools, colleges and educational institutions will not be allowed to open in Unlock 1.

