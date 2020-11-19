‘Not our official stance’: Sanjay Raut on Karachi Sweets row

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said Sena has no role in the ongoing row over the name of Karachi sweets. (HT Photos)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the demand for changing the name of Karachi sweets is not Shiv Sena’s official stance. His clarification comes after a video showing a Sena leader asking the owner of Karachi Sweets in Bandra West area to change the name of the shop.

“Karachi bakery and Karachi sweets have been in Mumbai since last 60 years. They have nothing to do with Pakistan . It makes no sense to ask for changing their names now.Demand for changing their name is not Shivsena’s official stance,” the Sena MP tweeted.

The video showed Shiv Sena leaders Nitin Nandgaonkar saying that he has a problem with the word Karachi and that’s why he wants it to be replaced. “You have to do it, we are giving you time. Change ‘Karachi’ to something in Marathi,” Nandgaonkar said.