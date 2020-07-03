Sections
Home / India News / ‘Not the era for expansionism’: PM Modi’s harsh message to China from Ladakh

‘Not the era for expansionism’: PM Modi’s harsh message to China from Ladakh

PM Modi also referred to the violent clash between soldiers of India and China at Galwan on 15 June and paid his tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 14:57 IST

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ladakh, July 03 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses soldiers during his surprise visit to Ladakh, at Nimmoo in Leh on Friday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

On a quiet visit to Ladakh designed to deliver a loud message to China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told soldiers posted along the Line of Actual Control that the courage they had demonstrated had sent a message to the entire world. Addressing soldiers of the XIV Corps deployed in Ladakh, PM Modi said tales about their valour were being spoken in every house across the country.

‘The enemy has seen your fire and fury as well,’ PM Modi told the soldiers in an address telecast live from Ladakh to the country. PM Modi also referred to the violent clash between soldiers of India and China at Galwan on 15 June and paid his tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives. “You have given a befitting reply to people who attempted to conquer,” he told them before going on to deliver his direct message to China.

PM Modi underscored that India had always pursued the path of peace in the world but at the same time, those who are weak can never initiate steps for peace. “Bravery and courage is a prerequisite for peace,” he said,

“We are the same people who pray to the flute playing Lord Krishna but we are also the same people who idolise and follow the same Lord Krishna who carries the ‘Sudarshana Chakra,” the Prime Minister said.



Without naming Beijing that has been trying to encroach into Indian territory in Galwan valley and Pangong Tso and create new boundary disputes, PM Modi said the era of expansionism was over. This is the time for development, not expansion, he said.

Keeping up his attack on China, PM Modi said the expansionist policies of some countries had affected world peace. But history records that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back, PM Modi said before wrapping up his visit that was sealed late last evening but had remained a closely-guarded secret.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Surge in domestic child abuse during Covid-19 pandemic: Study
Jul 03, 2020 14:56 IST
Hyundai introduces Venue SUV with iMT technology, a first in India
Jul 03, 2020 14:55 IST
Top new WhatsApp features you may have missed
Jul 03, 2020 14:52 IST
Fearful about T20 World Cup going ahead as planned, could be logistical nightmare: Hussey
Jul 03, 2020 14:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.