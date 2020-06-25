Sections
Home / India News / ‘Not the way women react’: Karnataka court to complainant in rape case

‘Not the way women react’: Karnataka court to complainant in rape case

Granting advance bail to a rape accused, the Karnataka High Court has expressed its reservations about the genuineness of the complainant’s case while observing that her explanation that “after the perpetration of the act she was tired and fell asleep, is unbecoming of an Indian woman.”

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 21:34 IST

By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru

The court also found it difficult to believe at this stage that the complainant was subjected to rape on the false promise of marriage “in the given circumstances of the case.” (File photo)

Granting advance bail to a rape accused, the Karnataka High Court has expressed its reservations about the genuineness of the complainant’s case while observing that her explanation that “after the perpetration of the act she was tired and fell asleep, is unbecoming of an Indian woman.”

The court also found it difficult to believe at this stage that the complainant was subjected to rape on the false promise of marriage “in the given circumstances of the case.”

The complainant is the employer of the accused for the past two years, it noted.

“Nothing is mentioned by the complainant as to why she went to her office at 11 pm; she has also not objected to consuming drinks with the petitioner and allowing him to stay with her till morning; the explanation offered by the complainant that after the perpetration of the act she was tired and fell asleep, is unbecoming of an Indian woman,” Justice Krishna S Dixit observed.



“This is not the way our women react when they are ravished,” the judge further observed while allowing the plea on June 22.

Agreeing that the charges of rape, cheating and intimidation against the petitioner were serious in nature, the court observed that “seriousness alone is not the criteria to deny liberty to the citizen when there is no prima facie case from the police.”

The court took note of a letter allegedly written by the complainant that she would withdraw the complaint if a compromise was brought about.

“Nothing is stated by the complainant as to why she did not approach the court at the earliest point of time when the petitioner was allegedly forcing her for sexual favours,” the court observed.

Further, the judge also found no ground to deny the accused advance bail as the victim did not offer any explanation for not alerting the police or the public about the conduct of the petitioner when she had been to a hotel for dinner and the petitioner, having consumed drinks, came and sat in the car.

The court imposed a slew of conditions on the petitioner while granting him the relief including the execution of a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and not tampering with evidence.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Field job: Nawazuddin finds bliss in his ‘habit’ of farming!
Jun 25, 2020 21:38 IST
Panjab University to conduct online training on managing virtual classrooms for teachers of affiliated colleges
Jun 25, 2020 21:36 IST
‘Not the way women react’: Karnataka court to complainant in rape case
Jun 25, 2020 21:34 IST
Mainstream musicians are second class citizens in Bollywood: Sona Mohapatra
Jun 25, 2020 21:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.