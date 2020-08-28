Not wearing a mask can put flyers on no-fly list, says DGCA

Passengers, who refuse to wear masks willingly, putting others in danger, will invite strict actions like being put on the no-fly list. (HT Photo)

Refusal to wear a face mask on board a flight could put a passenger on the no-fly list, the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) has announced.

“Flyers, who refuse to wear face masks during a flight can be put on the no-fly list,” said Arun Kumar, director-general, DGCA.

However, Kumar said the period for which a flyer would be barred from flying would depend on the assessment as reported by the cabin crew.

So far, no such case has been reported, he added.

Another DGCA official, who wished not to be named, said the cabin crew on board a flight would take the call to put a passenger on the no-fly list. “There will be exceptions such as if a passenger takes off the mask to eat or drink or due to any other issue. Passengers, who refuse to wear masks willingly, putting others in danger, will invite strict actions like being put on the no-fly list,” the official said.

Wearing a mask is one of the precautionary measures advised by the medical experts and the Central government in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

India had resumed its domestic flight operations on May 25 after a two-month ban, as part of nationwide lockdown restrictions to prevent the spread of the contagion.

At present, international flights are being operated under the Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indians stranded abroad.

The government has also set up several air bubble arrangements with select countries to provide regulated, safe and restricted international travel.

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday tweeted, “Vande Bharat Mission. A mission of hope, help and happiness. More than 13.5 lakh people repatriated and flown out. Adding more flights & destinations. Several bubble arrangements in place. Others being negotiated. 4,110 people travelled back today (Thursday). The mission continues...”