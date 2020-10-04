Why are farmers protesting if they are happy with farm bills, asks Rahul Gandhi in Punjab

Addressing farmers in Punjab, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the Congress will not let farmers’ interest to get hurt by the new farm laws. Launching the party’s three-day Kheti Bachao Yatra protesting the laws which now have got the President’s assent, the Congress leader said, “If farmers are happy with these laws then why are they protesting across the nation? Why is every farmer in Punjab protesting?”

“What was the need to implement these laws amid Covid-19? What was the haste? If you had to implement, you should have discussed in Lok Sabha-Rajya Sabha. PM says laws are being framed for farmers. If it’s the case, why didn’t you discuss openly in the House?” Rahul Gandhi said.

Three farm laws — The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 — have been passed by Parliament amid protests from the opposition parties. Farmers have taken to the streets across the nation protesting the laws.Rahul Gandhi was not present in Parliament during the farm law debates, which saw ruckus in the House.

Apart from extending support to farmers’ protests, the party has already explored ways of stalling the implementation of the laws in state level. Congress president Sonia Gandhi urged Congress-ruled stated to pass legislations to negate the laws. Following this, the Maharashtra government has withdrawn its August order to implement new farm laws in the state.

Talking about the Hathras gang-rape incident, the Congress leader said, “I was in UP where a daughter was killed. No action taken against those who killed her. Family whose daughter was killed is locked up in their house. The district magistrate and the chief minister threatened them. Such is the situation in India. Nothing happens to criminal but action is taken against victim.”