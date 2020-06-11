‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll

Tamil Nadu has the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases after Maharashtra with nearly 37,000 people infected. (ANI)

There is nothing that the administration will gain by hiding the number of Covid-19 deaths, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Thursday after reports of discrepancies in Chennai’s Covid-19 toll surfaced. “We don’t hide the number of deaths, we won’t gain anything if we do that,” he told reporters.

Palaniswami said that capital city Chennai, which is also the largest in the state, is densely populated due to which the number of Covid-19 cases are more.

The CM also said there is no community transmission of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu and that the virus has been contained in most districts.

Reports have emerged suggesting over 250 Covid-19 fatalities have gone unreported in Chennai.

According to an IANS report, the work on reconciliation of Covid-19 death figures in Chennai has already begun with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

“An expert committee has been constituted and it will go into the details of the data submitted by the GCC,” TS Selvavinayagam, Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said.

Tamil Nadu has the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases after Maharashtra with nearly 37,000 people infected by the virus till date. The Covid-19 death toll in the state stands at 326 of which Chennai accounts for nearly 260 fatalities.

The national Covid-19 tally on Thursday jumped to 286,579 including 141,028 recoveries while the death toll stands at 8,102. The noteworthy fact is that the number of recovered patients across India is greater than the active Covid-19 cases in the country.

(With inputs from IANS)