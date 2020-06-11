Sections
Home / India News / ‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll

‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll

Reports have emerged suggesting over 250 Covid-19 fatalities have gone unreported in Chennai. CM Palaniswami said “we don’t hide the number of deaths”.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 16:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tamil Nadu has the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases after Maharashtra with nearly 37,000 people infected. (ANI)

There is nothing that the administration will gain by hiding the number of Covid-19 deaths, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Thursday after reports of discrepancies in Chennai’s Covid-19 toll surfaced. “We don’t hide the number of deaths, we won’t gain anything if we do that,” he told reporters.

Palaniswami said that capital city Chennai, which is also the largest in the state, is densely populated due to which the number of Covid-19 cases are more.

The CM also said there is no community transmission of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu and that the virus has been contained in most districts.

Reports have emerged suggesting over 250 Covid-19 fatalities have gone unreported in Chennai.



Also read: Beijing city reports first confirmed Covid-19 case in nearly two months

According to an IANS report, the work on reconciliation of Covid-19 death figures in Chennai has already begun with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

“An expert committee has been constituted and it will go into the details of the data submitted by the GCC,” TS Selvavinayagam, Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said.

Tamil Nadu has the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases after Maharashtra with nearly 37,000 people infected by the virus till date. The Covid-19 death toll in the state stands at 326 of which Chennai accounts for nearly 260 fatalities.

The national Covid-19 tally on Thursday jumped to 286,579 including 141,028 recoveries while the death toll stands at 8,102. The noteworthy fact is that the number of recovered patients across India is greater than the active Covid-19 cases in the country.

(With inputs from IANS)

   

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand Boards 2020: Confusion prevails among students in containment zones
Jun 11, 2020 16:24 IST
Southwest monsoon sets in over Odisha, coastal districts likely to get heavy rainfall
Jun 11, 2020 16:21 IST
C-section may be linked to worse outcomes for coronavirus patients
Jun 11, 2020 16:21 IST
Kumartuli artist sends Durga idol made of fibreglass all the way to Australia
Jun 11, 2020 16:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.