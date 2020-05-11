Showcause notice issued to Delhi minorities panel chief over controversial social media post, court informed

Zafar-ul-Islam Khan had issued an apology on social media regarding his April 28 post. (Burhaan Kinu/HT Photo)

The Delhi government on Monday informed the high court that a showcause notice has been issued to chairman of the state’s minorities commission for his alleged remarks on social media.

Delhi government’s counsel Anupam Shrivastava informed the court that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 30, directing him to initiate action against Zafar-ul-Islam Khan for his Facebook post.

The letter by Baijal said that the content of the social media post prima facie appears to be disturbing communal harmony in the city.

“The matter is particularly serious considering that one of the functions of the DMC (Delhi Minorities Commission) is to make recommendations for ensuring, maintaining and promoting communal harmony in Delhi,” the letter read.

It also asked the chief minister to direct the administrative department to initiate action against Islam.

The counsel also told the court that a showcause notice has already been issued to Islam on May 8 based on the Lieutenant Governor’s letter.

The court was hearing a plea by an advocate named Alok Alakh Shrivastava who had sought directions to the Delhi government to remove Islam from the chairman’s post.

Following submissions, the court said that since the Delhi government is taking action, there is no need to pass any order.

A bench of justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal disposed of the plea directing the government to expeditiously decide the matter because Islam is retiring on July 30.

In his plea, Shrivastava had said that the social media post made by Islam was provocative, deliberate and seditious, intended to cause disharmony and create a rift in the society.

“By making such hateful statement, the Respondent No 4 (Islam) who is holding such a responsible post, has endangered the unity and integrity of the country, tried to tarnish the secular image of India and spread hatred among two communities,” the plea had said.

A detailed order in the matter would be later uploaded on the high court’s website.