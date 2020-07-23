Notice to 3 more for allegedly trying to lure legislators in Gehlot camp

Rajasthan Assembly speaker Dr. CP Joshi at his residence in Jaipur.The speaker has filed an SLP in the Supreme Court after the High Court requested him not to take action till July 24 in the show cause notice he had given to 19 MLAs during the ongoing political crisis in the state. (HT PHOTO.)

The special operations group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police has sent notices to three more people in the last three days for alleged horse-trading of members of legislative assembly (MLAs) to topple the Congress government in the state.

“The three people are former district president of Banswara BJP Manohar Trivedi, Tanveer Singh and Balwant from Udaipur. They have been asked to come to the SOG office to answer a few questions and get their statements recorded,” an SOG official who didn’t want to be named said.

On July 19, the special operations group of Rajasthan Police served a notice to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat and on July 20, the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) issued a notice to ousted minister Vishvendra Singh and Sardarshahar MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma, who are considered to be Sachin Pilot loyalists and are part of the rebel Congress camp.

The SOG has so far registered three FIRs on complaints related to horse-trading to allegedly dislodge the Congress government in the state. The Congress has accused the BJP and its rebel leader Sachin Pilot of poaching MLAs.

The first FIR number 47 was registered on July 10, in which two accused Ashok Jain from Banswara and Bharat Malani were arrested and are presently in judicial custody.

The second FIR 48 and third FIR 49 were registered on July 17. In FIR number 48, the three accused including Sardarshahar MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma, Sanjay Jain and one Gajendra Singh were booked.

On July 17, the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) also registered a case against the three people who were booked the day before under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. The following day, on July 18, Jain was arrested.