Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Notice to Maharashtra govt on plea against cops who closed 2018 case against Arnab Goswami

Notice to Maharashtra govt on plea against cops who closed 2018 case against Arnab Goswami

52-year-old interior designer Anvay Nayak alleged in his suicide note that he was abetted to kill himself by Arnab Goswami and two others in 2018.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 17:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Adnya Anvay Naik is the daughter of the 52-year-old interior designer Anvay Nayak who alleged in his suicide note that he was abetted to kill himself by Arnab Goswami and two others in 2018. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

The Bombay High Court on Saturday issued a notice on petition filed by Adnya Anvay Naik, seeking enquiry against the police officers who filed a closure report in the 2018 abetment to suicide case against Republic TV editor Arnab Gowswami.

Adnya Anvay Naik is the daughter of the 52-year-old interior designer Anvay Nayak who alleged in his suicide note that he was abetted to kill himself by Arnab Goswami and two others in 2018.

He alleged that he and his mother had to take the extreme step because they were under pressure due to the failure of the owners of three companies to clear payments (worth Rs5.40 crore) due to them. Feroz Shaikh of IcastX/Skimedia and Nitish Sarda of Smartworks were the other two people named in the suicide note.

Anvay’s wife Akshata lodged a complaint with the Alibag police against Goswami, Shaikh and Sarda for allegedly abetting their suicide on the basis of the note.



The police on April 26, 2019, closed the case saying they could not gather evidence against the three accused named in the complaint. On May 5, Akshata released a video seeking justice for her husband following which Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh ordered a reinvestigation into the case.

A local court on October 16 allowed the Alibag police to reopen the case for further investigation and Arnab Goswami moved the Bombay high court seeking to quash the fresh case two days before he was arrested by Mumbai police on November 4.

The hearing on his interim bail plea before the Bombay high court remained incomplete on Friday and the division bench of Justice SS Shinde and Justice MS Karnik is likely to decide on his bail plea Saturday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Exit polls to trickle in shortly as last phase voting in Bihar to end soon
Nov 07, 2020 17:41 IST
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
Nov 07, 2020 17:43 IST
Bihar exit poll live: Will it be a repeat for NDA or grand alliance’s turn?
Nov 07, 2020 17:46 IST
‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01
Nov 07, 2020 16:58 IST

latest news

‘Population skew’ in resources to be balanced out by 15th FC
Nov 07, 2020 17:46 IST
Notice to Maharashtra govt on plea against cops who closed 2018 case against Arnab Goswami
Nov 07, 2020 17:45 IST
₹230-cr sanctioned for channelisation of Kangra rivulet
Nov 07, 2020 17:45 IST
Screening of 200 people finds 4.5% are carriers of cystic fibrosis gene: Study
Nov 07, 2020 17:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.