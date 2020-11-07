Notice to Maharashtra govt on plea against cops who closed 2018 case against Arnab Goswami

Adnya Anvay Naik is the daughter of the 52-year-old interior designer Anvay Nayak who alleged in his suicide note that he was abetted to kill himself by Arnab Goswami and two others in 2018. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

The Bombay High Court on Saturday issued a notice on petition filed by Adnya Anvay Naik, seeking enquiry against the police officers who filed a closure report in the 2018 abetment to suicide case against Republic TV editor Arnab Gowswami.

Adnya Anvay Naik is the daughter of the 52-year-old interior designer Anvay Nayak who alleged in his suicide note that he was abetted to kill himself by Arnab Goswami and two others in 2018.

He alleged that he and his mother had to take the extreme step because they were under pressure due to the failure of the owners of three companies to clear payments (worth Rs5.40 crore) due to them. Feroz Shaikh of IcastX/Skimedia and Nitish Sarda of Smartworks were the other two people named in the suicide note.

Anvay’s wife Akshata lodged a complaint with the Alibag police against Goswami, Shaikh and Sarda for allegedly abetting their suicide on the basis of the note.

The police on April 26, 2019, closed the case saying they could not gather evidence against the three accused named in the complaint. On May 5, Akshata released a video seeking justice for her husband following which Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh ordered a reinvestigation into the case.

A local court on October 16 allowed the Alibag police to reopen the case for further investigation and Arnab Goswami moved the Bombay high court seeking to quash the fresh case two days before he was arrested by Mumbai police on November 4.

The hearing on his interim bail plea before the Bombay high court remained incomplete on Friday and the division bench of Justice SS Shinde and Justice MS Karnik is likely to decide on his bail plea Saturday.