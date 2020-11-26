Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 2 soldiers killed in terrorist attack on army patrol near Srinagar

2 soldiers killed in terrorist attack on army patrol near Srinagar

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants, an official added.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 15:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh,

Two soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack on a quick reaction team (QRT) on the outskirts of Srinagar (HT Photo)

Two security force personnel were killed in a terrorist attack on a quick reaction team (QRT) on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday, police said.

“Terrorists fired indiscriminately at a Quick Reaction Team of the Indian Army in Srinagar’s Aban Shah Chowk, HMT, Khushipora today afternoon. Since it was a crowded area, troops exercised restraint to avoid any civilian casualties and collateral damage. Two soldiers were critically injured and were evacuated to the nearest medical facility. However, they have succumbed to their injuries,” the army said in a statement.

“Jaish has active movement here, by evening we’ll identify the group. Terrorists fled in a car and were armed. Two are probably Pakistani and one local,” Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar told news agency ANI.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants.

More details are awaited

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
Nov 26, 2020 14:49 IST
3 more PDP leaders quit party, say it has become NC’s B Team
Nov 26, 2020 15:25 IST
Metro services from NCR to Delhi suspended till further orders: DMRC
Nov 26, 2020 15:48 IST
Night curfew under active consideration, AAP government tells high court
Nov 26, 2020 15:05 IST

latest news

Cyclone Nivar uproots trees, floods streets in southern India
Nov 26, 2020 16:00 IST
Happy Thanksgiving 2020: Quotes, wishes, images to share with loved ones
Nov 26, 2020 16:04 IST
6 states and UTs contributed over 60% towards fresh Covid cases: Centre
Nov 26, 2020 16:01 IST
French ambassador visits Gorakhnath temple in UP, joins prayers, feeds cows
Nov 26, 2020 15:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.