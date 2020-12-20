Now, 5,000 visitors can visit Sabarimala in day; RT-PCR test mandatory

Priests perform rituals for the 'Tulamas Puja' at the Sabarimala temple, in Pathanamthitta district. (PTI)

The Sabarimala temple in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district opened for 5,000 pilgrims on Sunday after the high court gave a nod to increasing the daily cap on visitors. Earlier the limit was set to 2,000 pilgrims a day.

The temple was shut for nearly seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic. In November, the shrine reopened for the annual two-month-long Mandala-Makaravilakku. Under the revised guidelines, The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which runs the hill shrine dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, also mandated that the visitors will need to show RT-PCR certificate to order to visit the temple.

Here is the all you need to know about the guidelines:

- Post-December 26, devotees will be allowed to visit Sabarimala hill shrine only after producing a Covid-negative certificate following an RT-PCR test. Earlier, a negative certificate from antigen test was enough for the devotees to visit the shrine.

- An RT-PCR test certificate should not be more than 48 hours old prior to the visit to the temple.

- Pilgrims still need to register online before visiting the temple. The online booking will be done on first-come-first-served basis.

- Strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocol is mandatory for all pilgrims as authorities will keep strict vigil that social distancing of at least six feet is being maintained and masks are being properly worn.