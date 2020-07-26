Now, a religious theme park to come up in Haridwar; 52 Shakti Peeths identified

Devotees attend evening prayers at Har Ki Pauri ghat on the banks of the river Ganges, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus at Haridwar in Uttarakhand. (AFP)

Uttarakhand government has identified 10 hectare land in Haridwar to develop religious theme park based on 52 Shakti Peeths, said officials.

The religious theme park based on 52 Shakti Peeths will be developed at Kankhal in Haridwar district and is a part of the state government’s ambitious project to develop tourist destinations in each one of the thirteen districts of the state.

A 10-hectare land has been earmarked at village Devpur Ahatmal near the ancient shrine of Shri Daksheshwar Mahadev temple in Kankhal area, where according to Hindu tradition, Sati (Parvati) plunged into fire leading to the formation of 52 Shakti Peeths.

According to Hindu tradition, after the death of Sati, Lord Shiva carried her body and wandered throughout the subcontinent and Shakti Peeths are places blessed with the presence of shakti (power) due to the falling of body parts of Sati while Lord Shiva wandered.

District magistrate Haridwar C Ravi Shankar said soon a detailed project report will be submitted to the state government and process for land clearance, no objection certificate from forest department has been started on a priority basis.

“Basic infrastructural facilities, amenities, development of nearby tourist and religious places of importance will also be done under this project. At the chosen site a grand religious theme park featuring all the revered fifty-two Shakti Peeths will be featured which will be one of its kind. It surely will draw pilgrims and tourists from across the country,” said Shankar.

District tourism officer Haridwar Seema Nautiyal said that the concept of 52 shrines theme park is unique as pilgrims and tourists will witness all these religious seats of importance at one destination.

Lauding the development of the theme park where 52 Shakti Peeths replicas would be featured at one place, Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, the apex body of all the Akhadas, said that this will add another place of religious importance to the already world-famous Haridwar.

“Replica structures of all the fifty two shrines spread in India and outside will be a unique concept, which will provide one place for people to know about revered shrines, whose pilgrimage is of utmost religious significance for devotees,” said Mahant Hari Giri Maharaj, general secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad.

“These Shakti Peeths are mentioned in Vedic texts and scriptures so putting them all together at one place will make the theme park almost a shrine itself,” he added.