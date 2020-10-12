Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Now, Ayodhya stone carvings at Ram Janmbhoomi site workshop

Now, Ayodhya stone carvings at Ram Janmbhoomi site workshop

This decision to shift carved stones for the Ram temple has been taken for convenience of artisans and engineers engaged in the construction work

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 09:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

File photo of artists carving stones at a workshop at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya. (PTI)

Carved stones for the Ram temple at Ayodhya are now being shifted from Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Karyashala to the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

Due to this, the Ram mandir construction committee has decided that further carving of stones will take place at the makeshift workshop at Ram Janmabhoomi.

According to the Ram mandir construction committee this decision was taken following advice from engineers of Larsen and Toubro, the company carrying out construction work of the Ram temple.

“In future all carving of stones will take place at the makeshift workshop at Ram Janmabhoomi itself and not at the Karyashala (Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Karyashala),” said Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.



This decision has been taken for convenience of artisans and engineers engaged in the construction work, Rai added.

This Karyashala was set-up during the Ram mandir movement in 1990s for carving of stones for construction of the temple.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the bhoomi pujan ceremony of Ram mandir in Ayodhya on August 5, construction activity related to Ram mandir has begun. Stones from Bansi Paharpur area in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, to be used in the temple construction, will also start arriving in Ayodhya, said committee members requesting anonymity.

The Rajasthan government has decided to legalise mining in Bansi Paharpur in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, to ensure uninterrupted supply of world-famous pink stones to Ayodhya for construction of Ram mandir. At present work is going on to test the strength of the pillars on which the Ram mandir would come up, members of Ram mandir construction committee said.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on September 11 last had started the piling work for testing foundation pillars for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Around 1,200 pillars will be laid about 100 feet below the surface to prepare the temple’s foundation. In technical terms, this process is called piling.

To begin with, around 12 pillars, a metre-long in diameter, were laid 100-feet below the ground. These pillars are being subjected to various tests for around a month to check their strength and durability.

After all testing work is over, the remaining pillars will be laid from the last week of October.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
Oct 12, 2020 08:25 IST
Kin of Hathras rape victim, UP govt officials to appear before HC today
Oct 12, 2020 08:24 IST
LIVE: India crosses 7.1 million case mark; 66,732 new infections, 816 deaths
Oct 12, 2020 09:19 IST
‘Will go after those who tried to destroy her’: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer
Oct 12, 2020 06:49 IST

latest news

After MVA decision on Metro-3, citizens to submit a holistic plan for all metros
Oct 12, 2020 09:29 IST
10-year-old girl makes record books by cooking 30 dishes within 1 hour
Oct 12, 2020 09:25 IST
‘I don’t want to point fingers,’ Rohit reveals things MI can improve on
Oct 12, 2020 09:25 IST
CBI warns Rhea Chakraborty’s neighbour: report
Oct 12, 2020 09:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.