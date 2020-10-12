Now, Ayodhya stone carvings at Ram Janmbhoomi site workshop

Carved stones for the Ram temple at Ayodhya are now being shifted from Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Karyashala to the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

Due to this, the Ram mandir construction committee has decided that further carving of stones will take place at the makeshift workshop at Ram Janmabhoomi.

According to the Ram mandir construction committee this decision was taken following advice from engineers of Larsen and Toubro, the company carrying out construction work of the Ram temple.

“In future all carving of stones will take place at the makeshift workshop at Ram Janmabhoomi itself and not at the Karyashala (Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Karyashala),” said Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.

This decision has been taken for convenience of artisans and engineers engaged in the construction work, Rai added.

This Karyashala was set-up during the Ram mandir movement in 1990s for carving of stones for construction of the temple.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the bhoomi pujan ceremony of Ram mandir in Ayodhya on August 5, construction activity related to Ram mandir has begun. Stones from Bansi Paharpur area in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, to be used in the temple construction, will also start arriving in Ayodhya, said committee members requesting anonymity.

The Rajasthan government has decided to legalise mining in Bansi Paharpur in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, to ensure uninterrupted supply of world-famous pink stones to Ayodhya for construction of Ram mandir. At present work is going on to test the strength of the pillars on which the Ram mandir would come up, members of Ram mandir construction committee said.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on September 11 last had started the piling work for testing foundation pillars for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Around 1,200 pillars will be laid about 100 feet below the surface to prepare the temple’s foundation. In technical terms, this process is called piling.

To begin with, around 12 pillars, a metre-long in diameter, were laid 100-feet below the ground. These pillars are being subjected to various tests for around a month to check their strength and durability.

After all testing work is over, the remaining pillars will be laid from the last week of October.