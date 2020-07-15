Now, BJP accused of ‘luring’ Jharkhand MLAs, saffron party says govt hiding failures

Rameshwar Oraon’s claim of use of money power to lure Congress MLAs in Jharkhand has been dismissed by the BJP. (PTI Photo/File)

Rameshwar Oraon, Jharkhand Congress president and the finance minister in the incumbent coalition government led by chief minister Hemant Soren, has alleged that the BJP is trying to topple the state government by luring some of its legislators but it would not succeed.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Oraon claimed that the saffron party tried to entice a few Congress MLAs during the recently-held Rajya Sabha elections in a bid to form a BJP government, following the example of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

“The BJP has been regularly violating the democratic values. The BJP crossed all limits in Madhya Pradesh and everyone saw how they formed a government there. While there is a provision for appointing non-elected members as ministers as an exception, they have made dozen such appointments. The BJP tried to topple the government in Rajasthan as well by using one person, but has failed,” said Oraon.

He tried to draw a parallel by claiming Congress MLAs were offered money and posts during the RS elections to jump ship.

“They tried to topple the government by offering money and post to our MLAs during the Rajya Sabha elections. But the legislators of our party and alliance parties are intact. The BJP will never succeed in Jharkhand as our legislators got elected after fighting the BJP on the street for the people,” he added.

The coalition government currently has a comfortable majority in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly. Two seats in the assembly are vacant as chief minister Hemant Soren vacated Dumka seat while retaining Barhait after the assembly polls in December last. The Bermo assembly seat fell vacant after senior Congress MLA Rajendra Prasad Singh died in May.

While the JMM has 29 legislators in the current assembly, the BJP has 26 members including former chief minister Babulal Marandi, who merged his party, JVM (P), with the saffron party after the assembly polls. The Congress currently has 17 representatives in the legislature, including two members of JVM (P) who joined the party after a spilt in the party. The RJD is the third partner in the alliance with a single legislator in the House.

Requiring 27 first preference votes, both JMM and BJP managed to send one party candidate each to Rajya Sabha in the RS election held for two seats in June by bagging 30 and 31 votes, respectively. The Congress candidate could however, secure only 18 votes.

Reacting to the allegations, Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash said Oraon’s statement was an attempt to divert attention from the failures of the state government in handling the Corona crisis.

“His statement is objectionable. He should instead put their house in order. They do not trust their own legislators and he is trying to be in the news by making such allegations. The truth is that it’s an attempt to divert attention of people from the failure of the Hemant Soren government in handling the Corona crisis,” Prakash said.

The senior partner in the ruling alliance, the JMM said while the BJP might try such tricks, it won’t succeed in Jharkhand. “BJP will try to destabilise the Hemant Soren government but it wouldn’t succeed. JMM is a solid wall and it would not collapse,” said JMM principal general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya.