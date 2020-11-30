Now, heads of khaps in western UP demand MSP’s inclusion in new farm laws

Farmers from western Uttar Pradesh in a face-off with police personnel at Ghazipur om the Delhi-UP border on Monday. (Sakib Ali/HT PHOTO)

A meeting of heads (Chaudharies) of different khaps in Sisauli on Monday gave an indication that the farmers’ protest against three new farm laws is likely to intensify in western Uttar Pradesh in the coming days.

Heads of Baliyan khap Naresh Tikait (president of BKU), Ch Sharanveer of Deshwal Khap, Amot Beniwal of Beniwal khap, secretary of Sarv Khap Subhash Baliyan and others discussed the ongoing farmers’ movement.

Ch Subhash Baliyan said that all khap heads expressed their concern over the fate of Minimum Support Price (MSP) after implementation of controversial new farm laws.

“Chaudharies were unanimous in their opinion that if the government was genuine in its assurance of continuing the MSP then it should be included in the new farm laws,” said Subhash Baliyan.

He said that chaudharies were of opinion that they should keep a watch on government’s attitude towards the farmers’ movement and decide their future course of action in another meeting to be convened later.

Subhash said that chaudharies are aware that khap chaudharies of Haryana have extended their support to the farmers’ movement and khaps of western UP are keeping a close watch on the development.

Meanwhile, farmers of western UP, led by BKU, are camping at Ghazipur border of Delhi and waiting for instructions of their leadership for further action.

Young leader of BKU, Gaurav Tikait, son of BKU president Naresh Tikait, said that farmers joining the movement will camp at Ghazipur border till December 3 and thereafter further action would be initiated as per the directions of the BKU leadership.

He also said that he will speak to Subhash Baliyan, secretary of Sarv Khap (an umbrella organisation of Khaps) to convene a meeting of Khap chaudharies soon to seek their opinion and decision on the farmers’ movement.