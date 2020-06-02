Sections
‘Time to stabilise and speed-up economy while continuing Covid-19 battle’: PM Modi

This marked the prime minister’s first major speech on the Indian economy since the announcement of Unlock-1 in the country.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 11:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the 125th year celebrations of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and said that while the country continues to fight the Covid-19 crisis, the time is to stabilise and speed up the Indian economy.

PM Modi delivered the inaugural address at CII annual session 2020 - “Getting Growth Back” via video conferencing on Tuesday. This marked the prime minister’s first major speech on the Indian economy since the announcement of Unlock-1 in the country.

The prime minister opened his address by congratulating the CII for achieving the milestone of completing 125 years. “Running an organisation for over 100 years is an achievement in itself,” he said.

PM Modi underscored the importance of online events in the prevailing circumstances and said that online events are becoming the “new normal in the age of Covid-19”.



The prime minister expressed hope and said that “we will definitely get our growth back”. He said that he has immense faith and confidence in the country’s crisis management capability.

“I have confidence in India’s talent and technology; innovation and intellect. I have confidence in India’s farmers, MSMEs and entrepreneurs and industry leaders,” he said.

PM Modi said that India has left behind the state of lockdown and has entered the phase of ‘Unlock 1’ where a large part of the economy has opened up. “More of the Indian economy will open up after June 8,” he said.

“We have already started on the path to get our economic growth back,” the prime minister stated.

