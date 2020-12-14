Now, tribals threaten stir, set Dec 31 deadline for separate religion code

Members of different tribal organisation demanding that Sarna Religion Code 2021 should be included in the census form. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

At least three tribal organizations will bring out 200 Sarna Dharma Sagars (Raths) in the five eastern states – Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and Assam – between December 20 and 31 to demand separate religion code for Sarna followers from the Narendra Modi government.

A fresh deadline of December 31 was also set by Janata Dal United (JD-U) Jharkhand president and Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan (ASA) founder president, Salkhan Murmu.

“ASA, Kendriya Sarna Samiti (KSS) and Akhil Bharatiya Adivasi Vikas Parishad (ABAVP) will be compelled to hold rail-roko and road jam across the country – particularly in the above-mentioned five states – again on January 31 if the Central government fails to accord separate religion code for Sarna Dharma in Census-2021 by December 31,” Salkhan said at Jamshedpur on Monday.

He said the second phase of the movement for separate Sarna religion code would start with 200 Sarna Dharma Sagars (Raths) and public awareness campaigns in all these five states from December 20 till December 31. ASA national convenor Sumitra Murmu, KSS national president Phurlchand Tirkey and ABAVP national president Satyanarayn Lakra will be present in the public meetings.

“Dharna and demonstrations at the district headquarters in these five states on January 21 and charter of demands will be submitted to the President of India through DCs and DMs. Public rallies will be held at Degagora (Nawadih block) under Bokaro district on December 17 and at Chandil under Seraikela-Kharsawan district on December 18,” added Salkhan.

He declared that the rail-roko and road blockade held in five states on December 6 was a great success, claiming trains were blocked at 15 stations and 40 roads and highways were blocked in Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar, Assam and Odisha.

“This movement has been going on for past 16 years and we hope the government of India will honour the rightful demand of 15 crore tribals. JD(U), in spite of being NDA alliance partner at the Centre, has been putting pressure on the Central government for this but the state government has been playing to the galleries,” Salkhan said.