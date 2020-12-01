Now, two Muzaffarnagar labourers booked under Uttar Pradesh anti-conversion law

Two more people have been booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance in Muzaffarnagar district of the state, a police officer said.

Station house officer KP Singh said the case was registered on Monday against Nadeem and Salman, who work as labourers in a factory in Hardwar. He added the complainant in the case, who is from Muzaffarnagar’s Mansoorpur and a contractor in the factory, alleged that Nadeem would frequent his place in Hardwar in connection with the work and gradually got acquainted with his family, particularly his wife. Singh said the complainant alleged later Nadeem with the help of his friend Salman started pressuring his wife for marrying him after conversion.

When the complainant came to know about it, he claimed he shifted his family to Mansoorpur but Nadeem and his friend continued mounting pressure on the woman through phone calls. Singh said this prompted the complainant to approached the police.

He added no arrests had been made and a team was being sent for an investigation.

This is third case to be filed under the ordinance since Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel approved it. The first case was registered under it against a Muslim man in Bareilly district hours later on Saturday night when a Hindu man of Sharifnagar village accused him of pressuring his daughter to convert to Islam.

The state cabinet cleared the ordinance earlier this month, targeting what many right-wing groups term “love jihad”, which involves Muslim men marrying Hindu women. According to the ordinance, marriage with the intention of changing a woman’s religion will be declared null and void.

The first two case under the ordinance were registered in Bareilly on Sunday and Monday.