Home / India News / NPP expels newly elected state president in Manipur

NPP expels newly elected state president in Manipur

Former president of NPP Manipur state unit Thangminlien Kipgen acted against the constitution of the party, says Conrad K Sangma, the NPP’s national president

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 11:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Imphal

Meghalaya chief minister and National People’s Party chief Conrad K Sangma. (PTI)

The National People’s Party (NPP) on Wednesday expelled Thangminlien Kipgen a day after he was re-elected as its Manipur unit president uncontested for a three-year term, saying the process of his election violated the party’s constitution.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma, who is the NPP’s national president, announced Kipgen’s expulsion in a video message. He added Kipgen was not re-elected as per the procedure laid down in the party’s constitution.

“Former president of NPP Manipur state unit Thangminlien Kipgen acted against the constitution of the party by going ahead with the election and announcing the election,’’ he said. Sangma said this was done even as a show-cause notice was issued and Kipgen was told not to go ahead with the elections as it was not as per the party’s constitution. “Therefore, I, as a president of NPP, decided that they will be expelled from the party.”

Sangma said Kipgen and NPP members, who worked to hold this election illegally, have been expelled from the NPP. “In order to ensure that the [party’s Manipur] office continues, we appointed N Kayisii, who is also the tribal affairs minister in the state of Manipur, as the interim president.”



He said an election to choose the party’s office-bearers in Manipur will be held shortly in line with the procedure that its constitution lays down.

Kipgen said there can be no interim NPP president as per the party’s constitution. He added an elected president cannot be removed by a mere letter as it is unconstitutional.

Kipgen was felicitated at a function at the party in Imphal after his re-election.

Ch Ajang Khongsai, the working president of the party’s state unit who was present during the felicitation function, said Sangma has been misled. He added Sangma seems to have no clue that Kipgen’s term was due to end on August 26 and not in April.

NPP’s four legislators are ministers in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Manipur.

