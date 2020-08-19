‘NRA will prove to be a boon for crores of youngsters’: PM Modi

The Centre has approved funds to the tune of Rs. 1517.57 crore to set up the National Recruitment Agency. (TWITTER.)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter to laud the Cabinet’s decision to set up a multi-agency body called the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) that will conduct a Common Eligibility Test (CET) to screen candidates for Central government jobs.

“The National Recruitment Agency will prove to be a boon for crores of youngsters. Through the Common Eligibility Test, it will eliminate multiple tests and save precious time as well as resources. This will also be a big boost to transparency,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

The Centre has approved funds to the tune of Rs. 1517.57 crore to set up the National Recruitment Agency. The expenditure will be undertaken over a period of three years. Besides setting up the NRA, the government will also spend on setting up proper examination infrastructure in the nearly 117 districts.

The move will benefit a large number of rural aspirants who try for Central government jobs every year. The CET will now be available in multiple languages and would help aspirants from different parts of the country to take the examination and get equal chances of being selected.

A single eligibility test would also significantly reduce the recruitment cycle. Some government departments had indicated their intention to do away with any second level test and go ahead with recruitment on the basis of CET scores, physical tests and medical examination.

There are more than 20 recruitment agencies currently under the Central government.