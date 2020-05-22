Sections
Number of Covid-19 active cases in India more than Italy and Spain, shows data

According to the Union health ministry, the total number of coronavirus disease cases in the country are 1,12,359.

Updated: May 22, 2020 07:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A view of Delhi’ Karol Bagh market after lockdown restrictions were eased, on Thursday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The number of active Covid-19 patients in India has crossed thenumber of patients in Italy and Spain, two of the worst hit countries by the pandemic.

According to Union health ministry, the number of active cases in the country is 63,624. In Italy, the number is 62,752 and in Spain, the number of active cases is 54,768.

Globally, India is at the fifth place in terms of number of active Covid-19 cases while the United States tops the list.

The nationwide Covid-19 tally crossed 1.1 lakh on Thursday with 5,609 new cases getting detected in the last 24 hours. This is the second-biggest single-day spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country.



According to the Union health ministry, the total number of cases in the country are 1,12,359. As many as 3,435 people have died in total, the ministry said.

The ministry, however, said that the recovery rate among those having tested positive for Covid-19 has risen to nearly 40 per cent, from about seven per cent before the lockdown began on March 25. It also said that hospital support was needed by less than seven per cent patients.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday recorded 571 new cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of cases in the city to 11,659, according to the daily health bulletin released by the Delhi government. With over 500 new cases each day, Delhi has been recording the highest single-day spike for the last three days, the data shows.

The number of coronavirus disease cases have doubled in nearly two weeks - up from 49,391 on May 6 to 1,06,139 on Wednesday in the fourth phase of the lockdown.

The nationwide lockdown was initially imposed for a 21-day period till April 14, but later got extended till May 3 in the second phase and then for another 14-day third phase till May 17. A two-week-long fourth phase is now underway till May 31, but with several restrictions having been relaxed to boost economic activities.

