Number of Covid-19, ICU beds increased in Delhi hospitals, says Satyendar Jain

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said the number of Covid-19 and ICU beds have been increased in the city hospitals to ramp up medical infrastructure in order to deal with the surge in Covid-19 cases.

“We have increased the number of beds in hospitals. As many as 17,292 Covid-19 beds available in Delhi out of which 7,700 beds are empty as of now. Intensive care unit (ICU) beds have also been increased by 400, more will be added in the days to come. Around 250 ICU beds will be increased in private hospitals too,” Jain said.

He said the national capital registered 5,879 new Covid-19 cases, while the positivity rate was around 12 per cent.

Delhi has 39,741 active Covid-19 cases till Saturday, as per the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW). A total of 4,75,106 recoveries and 8,270 deaths were recorded in the national capital so far.

Meanwhile, for the first time, the number of RT-PCR tests in Delhi exceeded Rapid Antigen Tests and as many as 250 new ventilators were delivered to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) hospital to expand the Covid-19 treatment capacity in Delhi, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Sunday.

