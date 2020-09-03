Number of recovered Covid-19 patients is 3.5 times more than active cases: Health Ministry

Health Ministry on Thursday addressed a press briefing on the Covid-19 situation in the country and said the number of recovered cases is more than 29.70 lakh, which is 3.5 times more than active cases.

“In the last 24 hours, more than 11 lakh Covid-19 tests have been conducted,” said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry. “Single-day highest recovery of 68,584 was recorded yesterday,” he added.

Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra are five states that account for 62% of total active cases in the country whereas Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra account for 70% of total Covid-19 deaths in the country, Rajesh Bhushan said.

Per million Covid-19 cases in the country is much lesser when compared to other countries in the world. Deaths per million (population) of India is among the lowest in the world; 49 deaths per million population: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

“There has been 13.7% weekly decrease in the number of active cases in Andhra Pradesh, 16.1% decrease in Karnataka, 6.8% decrease in Maharashtra and 23.9% decrease in Tamil Nadu, 17.1% decrease in Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

The health secretary also urged people to adopt coronavirus-appropriate behaviour as many festivals and examinations are approaching. “We should take all precautions in order to curb the spread of coronavirus. Use alcohol-based sanitisers and wash your hands regularly. Avoid touching your face,” he said.