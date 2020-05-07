Nun found dead in well at Kerala convent, police suicide suspected

Sections
May 07, 2020

By HT Correspondent,

Thiruvananthapuram: A 21-year-old nun was found dead in a well at a convent at Thiruvalla in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district on Thursday, the state police said.

Police and fire service personnel rushed to the scene and took out the body of the nun, who had been staying at the convent for more than a year.

The exact cause of her death was not immediately known and police said it will be determined only when they get her post-mortem report. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide. “As of now, no foul play is suspected,” said a police officer on the condition of anonymity and added the nun was undergoing training.

Police have registered an unnatural death case.



A student was found dead in a well at a convent in Kerala’s Kottayam in 1992. It was initially dismissed as a case of suicide before investigators concluded the student had been murdered.

