Home / India News / NW India warned of intense rainfall from Aug 12 to 15

New Delhi: Northwest India’s monsoon deficiency, as of Tuesday, was 22% and Delhi’s, 34% , but that could change with the India Meteorological Department issued an...

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 00:23 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Northwest India’s monsoon deficiency, as of Tuesday, was 22% and Delhi’s, 34% , but that could change with the India Meteorological Department issued an intense rain warning for the region between August 12 and 15.

“The monsoon trough is likely to be active and meander around its normal position during the next 4-5 days. Convergence of strong southerly-south-westerly winds from Arabian Sea over northwest and adjoining central India is very likely during next 3-4 days,” IMD said in a statement.

A monsoon trough is a region of low pressure, passing from northwest India (Rajasthan) to the Bay of Bengal. When the trough is in its normal position, it passes from Ganganagar in Rajasthan , through parts of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal to the Bay of Bengal.

“The monsoon trough is at its normal position. A low-pressure area is also forming over Bay of Bengal. The combination of two can bring intense rains. Rains have been variable in the last two to three days but now we are expecting more widespread rains,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, national weather forecasting centre.



A fresh low-pressure area is also likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal around August 13. Due to these favourable conditions, heavy to very heavy rain is likely over major parts of northwest India (Western Himalayan region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh) during next 2-3 days, according to IMD’s Tuesday bulletin.

Very heavy rain is also very likely over Gujarat, East Rajasthan and parts of central India during August 11 to 15. Extremely heavy rain is also likely in some parts of Gujarat and east Rajasthan, over northern parts of Konkan and Goa, during August 14 to 15. Moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely over Bihar, east Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours.

IMD has issued an orange category warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, east and west Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, east and west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh for August 12. An orange category warning implies that disaster management authorities should prepare for any rain or flooding related disasters.

