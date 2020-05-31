Obliged, would continue to help others, says Pathankot’s Divyang beggar mentioned by PM Modi

A Divyang beggar from Pathankot in Punjab found a special mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address on Sunday. PM Modi talked about the good work being done by people across the country in fight against Covid-19 and mentioned the distribution of masks by Raju Bazigar.

Raju, 40, was enthused by PM Modi’s words of appreciation and said that he would continue with his endeavour to help the needy people. “I am obliged and thank PM for this,” he said.

Raju, a resident of Dhaki Road, was a special child but as he started begging near SMDRSD College Pathankot in 1984, his parents kicked him out for choosing this way of life. He used a wooden slab with tiny tyres to roll on the wheels whole day to beg from the students of the college but with this money, he started doing the charity by helping poor girls in their marriages.

He was handed over a tricycle by some locals as he grew up. Raju then started covering the whole city and his income grew day after day.

Though Raju did not tell the exact amount he spent in the recent days to help the poor, he said the figure could be somewhere around Rs 1 lakh. The amount was spent on arranging for food and masks for those in need. “My aim in life is nothing but to help others,” he said.

His work is being appreciated by others too. “Pathankot is indebted to this special person and others who are helping as per their capacity in this difficult time,” said MLA Amit Vij.