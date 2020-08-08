Sections
Home / India News / OCI card holders can travel to India now

OCI card holders can travel to India now

New Delhi: The Union home ministry on Friday issued a notification allowing Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cardholders from the US, the UK, France, and Germany, with whom...

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 00:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: The Union home ministry on Friday issued a notification allowing Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cardholders from the US, the UK, France, and Germany, with whom India has signed bilateral air travel arrangements, to enter the country. Other citizens of these countries can apply for Indian visas for business, medical and employment purposes while Indians can also travel there on any visa type.

India has signed so-called air bubble arrangements with the US, UK, Germany, and France for bilateral air travel amid international travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

A bilateral air bubble refers to a travel corridor between two countries that wish to reopen their borders and re-establish connections with each other.

International flights to and from India were suspended since March 23 as the Covid-19 pandemic spread across the world.



The notification said for Indians travelling to these four countries, it would be the responsibility of airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction on their travel with a particular visa category before the issue of tickets, and boarding passes. It added the existing restrictions on incoming passenger traffic into India through the immigration check posts will not apply to any movement of cargo or goods and supplies in any vehicle, aircraft, ship, train, etc along with their crew.

The government in June allowed certain categories of foreign nationals, including OCI cardholders to enter India. They included foreign nationals married to Indian citizens.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Capt Deepak Sathe, pilot of Air India Express flight, was NDA alumnus
Aug 08, 2020 00:26 IST
HOOCH TRAGEDY: Capt stepped out only when we raised an outcry: MP Bajwa
Aug 08, 2020 00:26 IST
Audits more focused now: Outgoing CAG
Aug 08, 2020 00:24 IST
CM’s Tarn Taran visit mere photo-op, joyride, says SAD
Aug 08, 2020 00:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.