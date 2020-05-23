Sections
Home / India News / Odia man travels from Mumbai to see father on deathbed, ends up in quarantine

Odia man travels from Mumbai to see father on deathbed, ends up in quarantine

After the death of his father, the sarpanch allowed Behera to perform the last rites on Friday afternoon but asked him to return to the quarantine centre by 5 pm.

Updated: May 23, 2020 23:33 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

As the lockdown was on, he could not be taken to Mumbai and instead admitted to the district headquarters hospital in Balasore where he died. (HT Photo)

Amit Behera travelled more than a thousand kilometres from Mumbai fervently hoping to see his cancer-stricken father on his deathbed for the last time.

But his wish remained unfulfilled as his father died on Friday while he was in a quarantine centre a few km away from a hospital in Balasore district where the older man was being treated.

Behara who hails from Guhalia village of Balasore district and works in Mumbai’s Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital had reached Oisha on Tuesday to see his father Damodar one last time. But he did not get to stay with his father as he was taken to the institutional quarantine centre at his village for a 21-day stay. His father passed away at the hospital on Friday afternoon and Behera could not see him.

“On Thursday, I had last spoken to my father through video-call and promised him that he would meet him. But all my requests to the nodal officer of the quarantine centre to allow me to visit my father at hospital were turned down. It would always haunt me that I could not see him on his deathbed,” said the youth.



After the death of his father, the sarpanch allowed Behera to perform the last rites on Friday afternoon but asked him to return to the quarantine centre by 5 pm. Behera hurried through the funeral, while breaking down several times.

Behera’s father was diagnosed with cancer and in 2017 was being treated at Tata Memorial. After being treated for three years there, he had come back to his home last year. But two months ago, the 60-year-old again fell sick. As the lockdown was on, he could not be taken to Mumbai and instead admitted to the district headquarters hospital in Balasore where he died.

“I will always regret that I was unable to speak to my father,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

100 cases in Gurugram linked to Delhi, say doctors
May 23, 2020 23:29 IST
No violation of fundamental rights in keeping religious places closed: Punjab, Haryana HC
May 23, 2020 23:28 IST
13-year-old girl kidnapped and raped; suspect arrested
May 23, 2020 23:28 IST
Dance your way to wellness!
May 23, 2020 23:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.