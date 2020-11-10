Sections
Odisha by-polls: Ruling BJD candidates leading on both seats

As per the ECI, BJD candidate Swarup Kumar Das is leading from the Balasore seat by 2,671 votes, while Bijaya Shankar Das is ahead by 6,400 votes from the Tirtol seat.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 12:43 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni, Asian News International

People stand in a queue as they arrive to cast their vote for state by-polls elections, in Tirtol , Odisha. (ANI)

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidates are leading on both the Assembly seats in which by-polls were held in Odisha, as per the Election Commission on Tuesday. As per the ECI, BJD candidate Swarup Kumar Das is leading from the Balasore seat by 2,671 votes, while Bijaya Shankar Das is ahead by 6,400 votes from the Tirtol seat.

While BJD’s vote share at 12:15 pm stands at 53.5 per cent, that of its closest rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is 38.77 per cent. BJP’s Manas Kumar Dutta is trailing behind the BJD candidate on the Balasore seat, while the party’s Rajkishore Behera is trailing from the Tirtol seat.

Counting of votes for by-polls held in 58 assembly constituencies across 11 states in the country began at 8 am on Tuesday. This will be carried out along with the vote-counting process in Bihar where the first major electoral exercise was held amid the pandemic.

