Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Odisha CM expels MLA from BJD for “anti-people” activities

Odisha CM expels MLA from BJD for “anti-people” activities

The party action against MLA Panigrahi came after the anti-corruption vigilance wing established his alleged association with suspended Indian Forest Service Officer (IFS) and his son.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 12:08 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Arabinda Mahapatra)

Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday expelled Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi from the regional party on charge of “anti- people” activities.

An official release issued by the BJD said: “Pradeep Panigrahi, MLA Gopalpur is expelled from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect for his anti- people activities.” The three-time MLA and a former minister, is the first leader in the regional party who has been expelled on charge of “anti-people” activities, though many members in the past were removed from the BJD on “anti-party” charges.

Though the BJD’s official order signed by its general secretary (Media Affair) Manas Ranjan Mangaraj mentioned Panigrahi’s “anti-people” activities, it was not clarified the nature of the offence he allegedly indulged in.

Also Read | ‘Odisha IFS officer who took 20 chartered flights during lockdown arrested’: Vigilance officials



The party action against Panigrahi came after the anti-corruption vigilance wing established his alleged association with suspended Indian Forest Service Officer (IFS) Abhay Kant Pathak and his son Akash Kumar Pathak.



The father-son duo has been arrested and sent to jail on charge of amassing huge properties in a disproportionate asset case. Panigrahi had allegedly helped Pathak’s son Akash in a job fraud.

Pathak’s son has also been accused of cheating youths from Ganjam district by luring them with jobs in a reputed company. Panigrahi allegedly helped Akash in the cheating incidents, sources in the vigilance said.

Panigrahi was not immediately available for comment.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Culture acts as emotional recharge’: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Nov 29, 2020 11:23 IST
Car bomb kills at least 26 Afghan security personnel: Officials
Nov 29, 2020 12:31 IST
LIVE: Farm bodies to decide today on Centre’s fresh invitation for talks on Dec 1
Nov 29, 2020 12:31 IST
Farm reforms have given new rights, opportunities to farmers: PM Modi
Nov 29, 2020 12:12 IST

latest news

Pak spy drone spotted near border in Jammu, retreats after army opens fire
Nov 29, 2020 12:42 IST
Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Live: Labuschagne gets fifty; Aussies in control
Nov 29, 2020 12:43 IST
‘I’d be saying the same for Dhoni’: Clarke calls Kohli irreplaceable
Nov 29, 2020 12:35 IST
Top runners brave pollution, pandemic in Delhi half marathon
Nov 29, 2020 12:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.