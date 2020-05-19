Odisha cop thrashes youth in police station, video goes viral

At a time when the Odisha Police are trying to turn a new leaf through their people-friendly measures during the Covid-19 lockdown, the video of a woman police inspector thrashing a youth inside the police station has put them in a spot.

After the video of Sandhyarani Jena, the inspector at Patana police station in Keonjhar district, kicking and thrashing a youth inside the police station went viral, her superiors order a probe into the matter. The video shot through a mobile phone shows Jena thrashing the youth mercilessly while other staff of the police station remained mute spectators.

The youth identified has Raju Mahant of Talasarua village had come to the police station in connection with a land dispute along with three others on March 25. He was thrashed at the police station by the inspector before being forwarded to court.

After the video of the torture went viral, Keonjhar SP Mitrabhanu Mahapatra directed Ghatgaon SDPO to probe the matter.

Mahant, who is now out on bail said he was tortured by the cop for no fault of his. “The police inspector needs to be taken to task for her high-handedness,” he said.

Odisha police chief Abhay, who took charge of the state police force in December last year has been stressing on the need for police officials to show their humane side while dealing with people.